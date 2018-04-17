Tech Firms May Beat Trump in Debate Over Chinese Joint Ventures

Lobbyists for IBM and other large U.S. technology companies may succeed in gutting a key part of proposed legislation that aims to subject partnerships with Chinese firms to approval by a secretive national security panel.

A group of House Republicans led by the chairmen of the Financial Services and Foreign Relations committees wants to remove a core provision of the bipartisan bill, a section that would require joint ventures with foreign firms to be reviewed by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S.

Because of the opposition, the joint-ventures provision may be in peril despite support by the Trump administration, two people familiar with the matter said. They declined to be identified discussing negotiations that haven’t been public. The bill is under debate as President Donald Trump seeks to limit China’s ambitions in the tech sector by denying the country access to U.S. markets and acquisition of U.S. intellectual property.

It’s “close to 100 percent” that lawmakers will consider changing the language requiring joint ventures to be reviewed by the investment committee, said Josh Kallmer, senior vice president of global policy at the Information Technology Industry Council trade group, which has lobbied against the provision. “We feel very positive about the trajectory of the discussion,” he said.

Sensitive Technology

The legislation, co-sponsored by the second-ranking Senate Republican, John Cornyn of Texas, aims to strengthen CFIUS and expand its scope in particular to prevent the Chinese from obtaining sensitive U.S. technologies. The provision on joint ventures is a key component of the bill and marks the most significant change to the current CFIUS framework.

“China has a long track record of pressuring U.S. companies into joint ventures to coerce them into sharing technology critical to our national security,” said Drew Brandewie, a spokesman from Cornyn’s office. “This happens in spite of our export control system, so it’s a national security imperative that CFIUS be allowed to review these types of joint ventures.”

International Business Machines Corp., ITI and others want to remove the bill’s emphasis on joint ventures and instead counter transfers of U.S. intellectual property to China that are deemed problematic by using export controls.

One example of the kind of deal the legislation targets is a 2015 partnership between Teamsun, a Chinese cyber-security company, and IBM. The agreement allowed the Beijing firm access to key server technologies licensed by IBM, the New York Times reported.

An IBM policy executive, Christopher Padilla, said in congressional testimony in January that the Cornyn bill “could constitute the most economically harmful imposition of unilateral trade restrictions by the United States in many decades.”

Padilla said the law could cover a broad swatch of the tech industry, from computer hardware sales and service to software licensing and trademarks.

IBM spent more than $5.3 million lobbying the U.S. government last year, including on CFIUS issues, according to disclosures the company filed. House Financial Services Chairman Jeb Hensarling and Foreign Affairs Chairman Ed Royce are among lawmakers who have sided with the company.

Voluntary Review

“We need reforms to effectively target and focus on real threats rather than all joint ventures and investments,” said Republican Representative Andy Barr of Kentucky, who also opposes the joint-venture restrictions, at an event in Washington Friday. “We cannot inadvertently ensnare purely benign investments, which do not involve critical or emerging technologies, and which are wholly disconnected from U.S. national security concerns.”

Under the current framework, companies voluntarily submit their proposed tie-ups with foreign firms to the investment committee, which is a multi-agency panel chaired by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. The Cornyn legislation would require investors that are at least 25 percent owned by foreign governments to consult CFIUS if they propose to acquire a 25 percent stake or more in a U.S. business.

The Defense Department has raised concerns about Chinese investors financing American startups that are developing leading-edge technology in sectors with military applications like artificial intelligence, augmented reality and robotics. Those types of investments generally avoid CFIUS scrutiny now because they’re not full acquisitions. The Cornyn bill specifies that investments in “emerging technologies” should be considered by the panel.

Negotiations Continue

Negotiations around the joint-venture provision continue among House Republicans, the Treasury department and Cornyn’s staff, one of the aides said. Treasury has been closely involved in drafting the CFIUS overhaul legislation, and Mnuchin supports requiring joint ventures to be reviewed if they meet the foreign investment thresholds. The investment committee includes officials from the Defense, State and Justice Departments.

ITI’s Kallmer, a former CFIUS member, said Cornyn’s bill reflects justified concern about technology transfers to unfriendly countries.

“There are certain places in the bill where we think we can all achieve this shared objective in a more targeted way,” he said.

Trump has cracked down on foreign takeovers of U.S. technology firms as part of a broader move to contain what he considers unfair trade practices by China. In March he blocked Broadcom Ltd.’s hostile takeover of Qualcomm Inc., sending a signal that any deal that could give China an edge in critical technology would be swatted down in the name of national security.

Qualcomm is in a head-to-head race with China’s Huawei Technologies Co. to dominate the development of next-generation wireless technology.