Sweden, India Work on Security Accord That May Open for Jet Deal

India and Sweden agreed to work on a deal to allow increased sharing of classified information, potentially opening up for Saab AB to secure an order for its Gripen fighter jets.

The agreement will be needed to work together on defense materials, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said at a press conference in Stockholm with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi.

“This agreement would be an important step forward as we are deepening our bilateral cooperation in the defense domain,” he said. The countries also agreed to set up a common task force on cyber security and from an innovation partnership.

Modi’s visit comes as Saab is seeking to seal a deal for its Gripen fighter jets in India’s procurement process of 110 locally-manufactured aircraft.