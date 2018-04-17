Russia Assets Rally on Report Trump Won't Rush Out New Sanctions

Russian stocks rallied the most in a week and government bonds climbed as the threat of a fresh round of U.S. sanctions appeared to recede.

The MOEX Russia Index advanced 1.8 percent, led by shares of lender Sberbank PJSC and mining company Norilsk Nickel, after a report that U.S. President Donald Trump won’t rush to impose new penalties. Ten-year government bonds rose for a second day, lowering the yield eight basis points to 7.42 percent.

Russian markets are recovering from last week’s slump, when the harshest U.S. sanctions to date and tensions in the run-up to Western strikes on Syria sparked the steepest drop for the ruble since June 2015. A Washington Post report said Trump had halted a plan for fresh sanctions following the attacks, and was unlikely to approve additional ones without a new triggering event.

“If President Trump intends to push back against imposing more sanctions on Russia, tension should ease,” said Piotr Matys, an emerging-markets currency strategist at Rabobank in London. “We are getting lots of confusing messages from Trump and his administration that will remain a source of volatility for the ruble.”

The ruble erased a gain of as much as 1.9 percent to trade 0.5 percent weaker versus the dollar as of 11:46 a.m. in Moscow. The currency’s one-month volatility has surged to the highest in more than a year.

BlackRock Caution

The latest round of penalties on April 6 targeted Russian oligarchs and their public companies, effectively cutting one of the nation’s biggest employers, United Co. Rusal, out of the dollar economy.

BlackRock money manager Gerardo Rodriguez said Russia’s fundamentals look attractive, but he’s cautious due to the difficulty in predicting which individuals or companies may get hit next. BlackRock is the biggest holder of Russian ruble debt, according to public filings data compiled by Bloomberg.

"It’s not clear what the strategy of the U.S. is when it comes to their relationship with Russia," Rodriguez said from New York.

