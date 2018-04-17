Plastic Feedstock Margin Rally Seen Boosting Reliance, Indorama

Thailand’s Indorama Ventures Pcl and India’s Reliance Industries Ltd. will benefit the most from a surge in prices of a petrochemical used to make plastic bottles and synthetic clothing, according to Morgan Stanley.

Profit margins for purified terephthalic acid in Asia have soared at a faster-than-expected clip of 50 percent this year and may consolidate around current levels before advancing by another 25 percent in 2019, Mayank Maheshwari , the bank’s equity analyst, said in an April 16 research report.

Report says PTA margins in Asia are currently 15 percent above Morgan Stanley’s estimates, making it one of the best performing chemicals across the bank’s coverage: