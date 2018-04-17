NYC Developers Try Luring Buyers With College Tips, Tailoring

Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg
Get a custom suit. Get into a top college. Buy a luxury condo?
Manhattan developers, eager to offload units amid a crush of competition, are experimenting with different enticements to get the well-heeled inside their sales offices. Here are some events planned for this week alone:
- Would-be buyers at 125 Greenwich St. -- where a two-bedroom on the 83rd story is listed for $6.15 million -- will be able to get suits tailored by Isaia, Lutwyche and Saks Fifth Avenue and taste bourbon Tuesday night at the tower’s sales gallery on the 84th floor of nearby One World Trade Center.
- Harry Macklowe’s 200 East 59th St. is sponsoring a breakfast Wednesday morning promising tips on the U.S. college application process and getting into a “top university.” One-bedrooms at the 35-story tower, under construction, start at $2 million and a penthouse is listed for $15.75 million. “International clients are really focused on getting their kids into universities in the states, so it was just a no-brainer,” said Natalie Rakowski, co-director of sales for the building at Douglas Elliman Development Marketing.
- And at One57 Wednesday night, Nest Seekers International broker Ryan Serhant is hosting a fashion show, with a raffle promising a $500 Bergdorf Goodman gift card, inside the 4,600-square-foot duplex he’s marketing on the 41st floor of the Midtown tower. Extell Development Co. recently listed the unit, with outdoor space and a glass-ceilinged solarium, for $28.5 million.
