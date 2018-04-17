Southwest Passenger Dies After Jet Engine Blows Out in Flight

Southwest Passenger Dies After Jet Engine Blows Out in FlightBloomberg News
A Southwest Airlines jetliner carrying 148 people en route to Dallas from New York made an emergency landing in Philadelphia after an engine blew out, shattering a window, Bloomberg News reports.
The National Transportation Safety Board said one passenger on the flight had died. NTSB chairman Robert Sumwalt said at a news conference that the death was the first fatality on a U.S. airline in nine years.
Developing...
