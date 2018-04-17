Johns Hopkins Hires Two Managers at $6 Billion Investment Office

Johns Hopkins University created two positions at its $6 billion investment office, luring managers from Stanford and Brandeis universities.

Christopher Lenox Source: Johns Hopkins University

Christopher Lenox started April 9 as managing director for investments, the Baltimore-based school said Tuesday in a statement. Joanna Pratt was named managing director for markets and risk and will start April 23.

Lenox, 40, who was previously director of investments for Brandeis University, will oversee selection and monitoring of allocations to outside money managers, according to the Johns Hopkins statement. Pratt, 36, who was formerly investment team director at Stanford Management Co., will develop a risk and portfolio management framework for the portfolios at Johns Hopkins.

“In our work, team orientation is paramount, and both Chris and Joanna are purpose-driven team players who want to make a difference for this institution,” Jason Perlioni, chief investment officer at Johns Hopkins, said in the statement.

Read More: Johns Hopkins Taps Money Manager Specialist for Endowment Post

The endowment office will have 11 staffers including the new hires, said school spokesman Dennis O’Shea.

Joanna Pratt Photographer: Moshe Zusman via Johns Hopkins University

The investment office manages assets for the university and the Johns Hopkins Hospital. The $3.7 billion endowment gained 12.3 percent in fiscal 2017 through June 30.

Michael Bloomberg, the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent of Bloomberg News, is a major donor to Johns Hopkins.