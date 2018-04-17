J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Season Kick-Off

Johnson & Johnson opened the U.S. health-care earnings season with a stronger outlook.

J&J raised its sales guidance for 2018 to 81 billion to $81.8 billion after its fourth-quarter profit beat analysts’ estimates.

The New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company also announced a restructuring of its global supply chain to generate as much as $800 million in annual pretax savings by 2022, according to a statement Tuesday. The move will cost as much as $2.3 billion in pretax charges, J&J said, without providing details on the restructuring itself.

Drug sales, which make up for about half of total revenue, continued to drive growth. J&J has been increasing drug sales with new products, even as revenue from blockbuster arthritis treatment Remicade, now facing competition from cheaper versions, is declining. Remicade came in lower than analysts anticipated last quarter.

The shares rose 1.1 percent in early U.S. trading.

J&J didn’t provide an update on a $2.1 billion binding offer received in March from private-equity firm Platinum Equity for its glucose monitor business LifeScan. The health-care company had said the divestiture would be part of a broader effort to focus on its core offerings.