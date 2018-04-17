Ivanka Trump Brand to Target Shoppers Directly After Retail Woes

A year after its break with Nordstrom Inc., Ivanka Trump’s brand is going to rely more on its own website to get its apparel in the hands of consumers.

Starting today, shoppers can order merchandise directly -- with a 15 percent discount -- from the brand’s website, the retailer announced in an email to customers. Since the site’s inception in late 2014, it had been a lifestyle blog with content including styling tips, office advice and interviews with powerful women -- including Ivanka herself.

Her fashion business was built on licensing the production of its clothes and accessories to other manufacturers, like G-III Apparel Group Ltd., which then sell them through wholesale partners like Macy’s Inc. It appears that model has started to change.

While Ivanka Trump still has numerous retail partners, from mass-market staples to fancy department stores, the direct-to-consumer sales of apparel expands the website’s offering -- which already included handbags and jewelry. The brand also started selling goods last year at a stand-alone gift shop in Trump Tower.

The brand hasn’t been unscathed by the turmoil surrounding her father’s term as U.S. president. Nordstrom dropped Trump’s fashion line in 2017, citing poor sales, and consumers have called for boycotts. T.J. Maxx, which continues to sell her products, instructed its employees to trash Ivanka Trump signage during the backlash. Burlington Coat Factory and Belk removed listings for the Ivanka Trump brand from their websites last year, and they don’t appear to have returned.

Ivanka Trump ceded day-to-day control of the company when she joined her father in the White House, working as an unpaid assistant. But her name is still very much a part of the brand’s image.

The company’s retail partners still include Walmart, Zappos, Hudson’s Bay, Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Dillard’s, and Saks Off Fifth outlet stores.