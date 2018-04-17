Bonuses Could Make a Comeback for Irish Bankers

It’s coming close to decision time for Ireland on bankers’ bonuses.

Over the next week, Bank of Ireland Group Plc and AIB Group Plc will ask shareholders, including the government, to ease the way for the reintroduction of bonuses, almost a decade after they were banned as part of the bailout of the financial system.

AIB, still 71 percent owned by the government, ran its plans by the finance ministry before formally proposing them, according to two people familiar with the matter, who asked not to identified because deliberations are ongoing. Despite encouraging soundings, the lender has yet to receive concrete assurances from Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe that he’ll back them, they said.

For Donohoe, it’s a tightrope act. On one hand, bankers are still reviled by many voters. On the other, relaxing the ban would be another sign that normal service has resumed at the nation’s banks. That could help the government sell its stakes, and get back more of the 64 billion euros ($79 billion) it sank into the financial sector during the crisis.

“The government has to balance strengthening banks so they can return value to taxpayers with the political reality that banker bonuses would not be popular,” Owen Callan, an analyst with Investec Plc in Dublin, said.

Last year, Bloomberg News first reported that government was open to reconsidering caps -- which limited salaries to 500,000 euros -- and bonus bans but the political timing needed to be right.

Bonus Opening

Spotting an opening, AIB has proposed a deferred share plan for senior executives worth as much as 100 percent of salary. The shares would vest over three to five years and depend on taxpayers recovering its investment, AIB said. Bank of Ireland has said it’ll engage with major shareholders on a bonus plan that could be implemented as soon as 2019.

Bank of Ireland investors meet on Friday in Dublin, while AIB shareholders gather on April 25. Donohoe is making no commitment to changing the rules, a spokeswoman said in response to questions last week.

Donohoe needs to be mindful of an ongoing mortgage overcharging scandal, which is fueling mistrust of bankers.

“It’s imperative that the banks deal with all those issues,” said Michael McGrath, finance spokesman with opposition party Fianna Fail, which helps keeps the minority government in power. “I don’t believe they’ll get a warm political reception to reintroduce bonuses until those matters are resolved.”

Extra Hurdle

Even if Donohoe backs the proposal, a further hurdle remains before bankers can celebrate. Parliamentary approval is needed to scrap a law which means bonuses of more than 20,000 euros face a tax rate of 89 percent, and there’s no guarantee that would be forthcoming.

“People will argue there are opportunities in other pastures for bank staff but AIB is majority state-owned and Bank of Ireland wouldn’t be here without the state,” Pearse Doherty, finance spokesman for Sinn Fein, said. “They have to abide by the rules set down.”