IBM Falls After Quarterly Margins Narrow and Sales Stagnate

IBM shares fell in extended trading after the company reported narrower first-quarter profit margins and revenue that came in flat without currency adjustments.

International Business Machines Corp. reported first-quarter sales of $19.1 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $18.8 billion. That’s a 5 percent gain since last year, but only when the weak U.S. dollar was factored in. Without it, revenue growth was unchanged. Growth in the key “strategic imperatives” business lines -- which includes the company’s cloud, analytics and mobile-focused businesses -- was up 10 percent from a year earlier to $9 billion when adjusted for currency changes.

The stock dropped as much as 5.8 percent, to $151.54, in extended trading after ending the day up 1.9 percent.

Chief Executive Officer Ginni Rometty is working to pull IBM back from over five years of revenue declines. She reversed the trend late last year though that boost wasn’t fueled as much by the new businesses as by cyclical demand for mainframe servers. Investors are watching closely to see whether she can ramp up gains in IBM’s newer software and services to sustain the improvement when the bump from hardware sales fades.

In the meantime, Rometty has shifted thousands of jobs to other countries and has worked to reduce costs. Still, gross profit margin narrowed 0.6 percentage points to 43.2 percent in the three months ended March 31 from the same period last year. During the previous quarter’s conference call, Chief Financial Officer James Kavanaugh had said margins would stabilize “immediately” in the first quarter.

On average, analysts had also expected IBM to bump up its previously announced full-year profit forecast, but the company maintained it at $13.80 a share.

Rometty had set a goal for IBM to reach $40 billion in strategic imperative revenue this year, which would mean those newer products would make up more than half of the company’s business. The company said Tuesday it was on track to meet that goal, and that the new business lines represented 47 percent of revenue over the last 12 months.

Armonk, New York-based IBM said adjusted earnings per share were $2.45 in the quarter, up 4 percent from a year earlier. Analysts were expecting $2.42 a share on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Some investors aren’t waiting around to see if Rometty will pull off returning Big Blue to its glory days as one of the U.S. tech industry’s bellwethers. Warren Buffett, who plowed more than $10 billion into the company in 2011, exited his position almost completely in recent months. His conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., cut its stake by 94 percent during the fourth quarter, acknowledging Buffett’s valuation had been flawed.