GE's Jenbacher Is Attracting Interest From Cummins, CVC

Cummins Inc. and CVC Capital Partners are among suitors weighing initial bids for General Electric Co.’s Jenbacher unit in a potential deal that could value the Austrian maker of gas engines at more than $3 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Buyout firms EQT Partners and KKR & Co. are considering submitting bids this week, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. GE, which bought the business in 2003, is working with Citigroup Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG on the sale process, they said. The deliberations are at an early stage and a deal may not be reached, they said.

Representatives for GE, Credit Suisse, Citigroup, KKR and EQT declined to comment. Spokesmen for CVC couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. Cummins said its primary focus is strengthening the core business, and that it continues to evaluate “a range of opportunities inside and outside the company.”

General Electric has lost about $160 billion in market value since the beginning of last year. The Boston-based company has been grappling with weak demand for industrial equipment, management turmoil and cash-flow challenges. Chief Executive Officer John Flannery has taken a number of steps to help turn the company’s fortunes around, including cost cuts, management changes and a plan to sell $20 billion of assets. This month, he struck a deal to sell a portion of the health-care business for $1.05 billion.

— With assistance by John Lippert, and Danielle Bochove