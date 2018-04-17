Franklin Templeton's Advice on Beating ETFs Is to Go Small

As large passive funds sweep through global markets, here’s one asset class they haven’t cracked yet: small-cap equities in developing nations.

That’s because the MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap Index has more than 1,800 companies, and the index provider makes a lot of changes with every review cycle, said Vikas Chiranewal, a Mumbai-based senior executive director for Franklin Templeton Investments’ emerging-markets group.

“Trying to track or duplicate that index has a very high transaction cost, and the tracking error is much higher,” said Chiranewal. “There are no large ETFs in the emerging-market small-caps space as a result.”

Their absence leaves room for active funds to dominate a market where revenue growth is close to 16 percent compared with 4 percent for the rest of the world, according to Chiranewal, who helps oversee $30 billion invested in emerging markets. Franklin Templeton manages $738 billion overall. The MSCI emerging markets small cap index rose 0.3 percent on Wednesday, extending its gains this year to 1.1 percent.

Here are some highlights from the interview: