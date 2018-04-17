Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Want to receive this post in your inbox every morning? Sign up here



Markets brush off lingering trade concerns, focusing instead on strong earnings to propel U.S. stocks higher. That’s even as China retaliates for the U.S.’s hit on ZTE Corp. Here are some of the things people in markets are talking about.

China Offers Carrots, Sticks

China adopted a carrot and stick approach to the U.S. on Tuesday as the risk of a trade war between the two powerhouse economies continued to simmer. Beijing promised foreign car makers such as Ford Motor Co. greater freedom to compete in the world’s biggest market, but it also slapped anti-dumping duties on imports of U.S. sorghum. The moves show China is willing to open some areas of its economy, but will also respond to signs of rising U.S. protectionism. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin doubled down on President Donald Trump’s charge that China is gaming its currency, describing the remarks as a “warning shot” about the consequences of devaluation.

Earnings Spur Stock Gains

U.S. stocks soared a second day after better-than-expected earnings from industry heavyweights added to evidence the economy is strengthening. The dollar traded sideways as declines in the pound, kiwi and Swiss franc offset gains in the loonie and yen. Oil and precious metals rose. Treasuries plied a narrow range, with the short-end nursing small losses while the long-end rallied.

China Stock Pickers Take Page From Wall Street

Stock pickers may have to reconsider the way they think about China. The country’s $7.6 trillion equity market has quietly turned into a place where fundamentals matter. Chinese shares with the most attractive dividends, profit revisions and earnings yields -- metrics used by Wall Street pros for decades -- have trounced the nation’s benchmark index by as much as 46 percentage points over the past three years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That underscores the growing role of institutional money in the world’s second-largest stock market, and is good news for foreign fund managers as they prepare for Chinese shares to enter MSCI Inc.’s global indexes in June.

IMF Spots Trouble Ahead

The International Monetary Fund predicted the world economy’s strongest upswing since 2011 will continue for the next two years, but warned the seeds of its demise may have already been planted. The fund left its forecasts for global growth this year and next at the 3.9 percent it estimated in January and raised its outlook for the U.S. as Republican tax cuts take effect. Beyond that horizon, global growth will fade as central banks tighten monetary policy, the U.S. fiscal stimulus subsides, and China’s gradual slowdown continues.

Coming Up...

Asia traders will be keeping an eye on developments from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s two-day get together with Trump. Abe could be looking for some concessions on trade and a chance to shore up his image after scandals rocked his administration. The country’s trade figures are due Wednesday. In China, investors will be wondering what can stop the bleeding for stocks, after even solid GDP numbers proved insufficient to turn the market around.

