Ex-Google CEO Schmidt: AI Useful in Military Defense, Offense

Thousands of Google employees recently demanded an end to deals that let the military use the company’s artificial intelligence technology. Eric Schmidt, Google’s former chief executive officer and a director of parent Alphabet Inc., appears to disagree.

At a Tuesday hearing of the House Armed Services Committee, Schmidt gave a strong endorsement of the Pentagon’s proposal for a new AI center and its collaboration with technology companies.

Eric Schmidt Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

"The nature of AI is a long-term technology that will be useful for defensive and perhaps offensive purposes as well," said Schmidt, who also chairs the Defense Department’s Innovation Board. Any efforts to "make it easier" for the Pentagon to work with private industry would be welcome, he added.

The veteran Google executive stepped down from his role as Alphabet chairman in December. He remains on the company’s board. Google’s recent deals with the government for cloud-computing services have prompted a furious debate inside the company.

One Pentagon project, Project Maven, will deploy Google’s AI cloud software to analyze drone footage. Google has said the work is not for offensive purposes. More than 3,000 employees recently wrote to CEO Sundar Pichai objecting to the contract. Google’s cloud unit has reportedly continued to pursue further Defense contracts.

During the hearing, Schmidt declined to directly address the Google protests, but he said the tech industry would arrive at a set of "principles" about the use of automated technology for military purposes. He noted that he was speaking in a personal capacity. A Google spokesman declined to comment.