Euribor Trader Blames Rigging on French-Speaking `Big Fish'

A trader accused of illegally manipulating a key London interest rate was only a bit player in a conspiracy run by more experienced bankers who used French to help obscure their actions, his defense attorney told a London court.

Sean Larkin, the attorney for ex-Barclays Plc trader Carlo Palombo, said Tuesday his client was 25 and in his first banking post when he joined the lender, where prosecutors allege he took part in a scheme to fix the Euribor rate with workers at Deutsche Bank AG, Barclays and Societe Generale SA.

Carlo Palombo Photographer: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg

Palombo and four others are on trial in London on charges of criminally manipulating the euro interbank offered rate to their own benefit between 2005 and 2009. The investigation was part of a wider probe into benchmark rates, which are tied to derivatives and loans, the most famous of which was Libor, a counterpart of Euribor. They deny the accusations.

Deutsche Bank star trader Christian Bittar, Barclays’ Philippe Moryoussef and Societe Generale’s Stephane Esper used French in their electronic messages to discuss moving the rate to benefit their trading positions, Larkin said. Bittar, who had been a sixth defendant in the case, pleaded guilty, while Moryoussef is not attending the trial and doesn’t have a lawyer at court. Esper is in France, which has refused to extradite him.

While Palombo worked for Moryoussef and sat next to him at Barclays, he was unaware of his boss’s activities, because the secrets were contained within the close-knit group, Larkin said.

“They are friends, they are French, in banking terms they’re a generation above Mr. Palombo," Larkin said. "Here are the big fish."

Palombo started working for Barclays in the middle of 2002. He learned on the job and only did what he thought was permissible and what he was told to do by Moryoussef, Larkin said. The risk of detection was too high to even contemplate breaking any rules, he said.