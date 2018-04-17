Activist Hedge Fund Takes a Stake in Apogee to Halt Its Buying Spree

Activist investor Engaged Capital has built a position in Apogee Enterprises Inc. and is urging the supplier of glass and other products for skyscrapers to halt its acquisition spree, people familiar with the matter said.

Engaged Capital believes Apogee, which counts New York’s One World Trade Center among its customers, is underperforming its competitors, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. The investor has held constructive discussions with the company about ways to improve its performance, they said.

The activist hedge fund also wants the company to redirect its free cash to buy back shares, the people said.

Engaged Capital, which is run by Glenn Welling and holds a 6 percent position in Apogee, believes the company could be worth as much of $75 a share by February 2020 if it implements its recommendations, they said. Apogee shares closed Monday at $41.37 apiece in New York.

Minneapolis-based Apogee, despite its core business being sound, has made a series of missteps, including several large transactions that it has failed to integrate properly, the people said.

Engaged declined to comment. An Apogee representative couldn’t be immediately reached for comment before regular business hours.

Welling, a former partner at Relational Investors LLC, formed Newport Beach, California-based Engaged in 2012, which was backed by Grosvenor Capital Management. The firm typically wages activist campaigns at small and midsize companies.

Apogee traces its roots back to a single glass shop in 1949, according to its website. It now operates in three segments serving the commercial construction industry, including architectural framing, glass installation and custom picture framing.