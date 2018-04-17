Bitcoin's Sudden Drop Snaps Seven Straight Days of Crypto Gains

Are Bitcoin bulls getting nervous?

The largest cryptocurrency declined suddenly this afternoon absent any easily identified catalysts, putting the price on a pace to finish lower for the first time in seven days. Keep in mind that the decline was only as much as 1.6 percent, the biggest intraday drop since April 12.

Cryptocurrency Exchanges Get ‘Fact-Finding’ Letter from New York

Cryptocurrency Exchange Kraken Pulls Out of Japan, Citing Costs

Barclays Is Said to Sound Out Clients About Trading Crypto