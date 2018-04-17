This Brazilian Power Business Just Triggered a Billion-Dollar Bidding War

It seems like everybody wants to buy Eletropaulo.

Within the past 24 hours, the electricity distributor that serves Brazil’s richest and most populated state has attracted offers from Spain’s Iberdrola SA and Italy’s Enel SpA. It has also rejected a third by fellow Brazilian utility Energisa.

Such is the thirst for growth among the world’s power distributors that the sale of a company serving a region where electricity demand is strong has turned into a global bidding war. Eletropaulo surged as much as 26 percent on the bids.

“It has turned into an auction,” said Alexandre Montes, an equity analyst at financial research firm Lopes Filho & Associados Consultores de Investimentos. “It’s a coveted asset because it is one of the best power assets in Brazil, located in a huge city, with a population that has a high purchasing power.”

Iberdrola’s Neoenergia unit in Brazil has offered to buy at least 80 percent of the shares Eletropaulo plans to issue in a primary offering for a minimum of 25.51 reais ($7.50) each in a deal valued at as much as $1.7 billion. Eletropaulo’s board had only just agreed to the proposal when it was disclosed that Enel was making a counteroffer, with a tender valuing shares at 28 reais a piece.

Ceding Control

Under the deal proposed by Enel, Eletropaulo would have to suspend a planned, follow-on share offering and stakeholders would cede control of the utility to Enel, which would own at least half plus one share. Eletropaulo is currently a unit of Arlington, Virginia-based AES Corp.

Whoever ends up buying Eletropaulo would be serving an additional 18 million people. A deal would further Iberdrola’s expansion into markets outside Spain and comes as the company’s working to boost its Ebitda by more than 20 percent this year. Enel would also be expanding its empire in Brazil, where it already has about 10 million customers.

Eletropaulo said it’s reviewing Enel’s proposal and expects to decide on it within two weeks. In a separate filing, the company said its board voted unanimously to reject a bid made by Energisa, which had offered 19.38 reais a share.

Just how do the current bids stack up? Enel offered a capital injection of 1 billion reais, while Iberdrola’s Neoenergia proposed one of 1.5 billion reais. Neoenergia would get the benefit of synergies from assets it already has in Sao Paulo state, according Sabrina Cassiano, an analyst at Coinvalores brokerage. Enel doesn’t have such synergies, but it would strengthen its position in Brazil, she said.