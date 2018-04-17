Barclays Africa Board to Discuss KPMG's VBS Bank Work in May

Barclays Africa Group Ltd. said its board will next month discuss one of its auditor’s roles in the collapse of South Africa’s VBS Mutual Bank.

KPMG South Africa is one of two firms that audit Barclays Africa. KPMG was also the auditor for VBS Mutual Bank and signed off on that lender’s accounts before it failed in March. Two KPMG partners have so far resigned over their dealings with VBS while the audit firm is now promising a raft of new measures to try and rescue the company’s tarnished image.

“The relationship with KPMG remains under review pending the outcome of investigations by the audit and accounting regulators,” Barclays Africa said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. “It’s important to note that several factors must be measured when appointing or terminating auditors. These include quality, independence and the complexity of major bank audits.”

Read here about how KPMG is going to audit its own staff

The 2017 audited annual financial statements of VBS Mutual Bank were withdrawn on Monday because they contained material misstatements and were no longer considered reliable, according to Anoosh Rooplal, the South African lender’s administrator.