Asian Stocks to Follow U.S. Higher; Bonds Steady: Markets Wrap

Asian equities headed for a higher start after strong earnings from some industry heavyweights lifted U.S. equities. Treasuries were little changed and the dollar edged higher.

Futures were up on equity indexes in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia. Chinese stocks pointed to a rebound after a surprise move by the People’s Bank of China to cut the reserve requirement ratio to improve funding arrangements for banks. The S&P 500 Index rose to the highest in four weeks while oil prices rebounded after U.S. crude stockpiles declines.

With earnings season ramping up, corporate fundamentals are for now overshadowing renewed machinations on the trade front, where China retaliated for the U.S.’s hit on ZTE Corp. with agricultural duties. Offsetting this, in a boost to investor sentiment in the region, President Donald Trump said the U.S. and North Korea have already started direct talks at “extremely high levels” in advance of a planned meeting between the two nations’ leaders this summer.

Elsewhere, the yen was little changed after Trump met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Here’s what to watch out for this week:

Morgan Stanley is among companies reporting results this week.

The Bank of Canada has a monetary policy decision.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average rose 0.3 percent.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.4 percent.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index advanced 1.2 percent.

The S&P 500 Index increased 1.1 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.1 percent.

The euro bought $1.2370.

The pound traded little changed at $1.4289.

The yen was at 107.01 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held at 2.83 percent.

Commodities