Telefonica Plans Up to $1 Billion Argentine-Unit IPO

Telefonica SA, the debt-laden Spanish phone company that has fallen 20 percent in the past year, has hired banks to sell shares of its Argentine unit through initial public offerings in Buenos Aires and New York, according to four people with knowledge of the plan.

The company hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley to organize the share sale, a move that that would help raise funds for investment and cut debt, according to the people, who asked not to be identified as the plans are private. The IPO, which would raise between $500 million and $1 billion, will most likely happen in the second half of the year.

Argentina is Telefonica’s second-biggest market in Latin America after Brazil, earning revenue last year of 3.5 billion euros ($4.3 billion). Telefonica faces tougher competition in the South American nation after Grupo Clarin SA, the country’s biggest media company, last year agreed to merge its cable-television unit with phone operator Telecom Argentina SA. The company had called for a shareholders’ meeting for April 16 to consider the listing, according to a March 25 filing.

Telefonica ended 2017 with net financial debt of 44.2 billion euros.

Representatives for Telefonica and Bank of America declined to comment. A representative for Morgan Stanley had no immediate comment.

