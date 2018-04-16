May Defends Military Action in Syria Without Parliament Approval

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May defended her decision to conduct airstrikes on Syria before consulting Parliament, and dismissed opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn’s accusation that she was acting on “the whims of the U.S. president.”

Speaking in a packed House of Commons on Monday, the premier said U.K. intelligence services had concluded that chemical weapons were used in an attack by the Syrian regime on April 7, representing a “stain on our humanity” that demanded action sooner than would be possible if she had waited for lawmakers or the United Nations.

“We’ve not done this because President Trump asked us to do so, we’ve done it because we believe it was the right thing to do and we were not alone,” May told lawmakers. “We’ve always been clear that the government has the right to act quickly in the national interest,” she said. “It’s my responsibility as prime minister to make these decisions -- and I will.”

The U.K. joined the U.S. and France in carrying out airstrikes on Syrian government military facilities on Saturday in response to allegations that poison gas was used in attack by regime forces on the town of Douma. The attacks were “limited, targeted and effective,” she said.

Criticism

May was criticized after the attacks for abandoning the convention of seeking parliamentary approval before sending British forces into action. While there is no legal requirement for her to do so, it has been the practice since Britain joined the coalition invasion of Iraq in 2003.

“The prime minister is accountable to this parliament, not the whims of the U.S. president,” Corbyn said. “There’s no more serious issue than the life and death matters of military action and Parliament has the right to support or stop the government taking military action.”

Fast action was needed to alleviate human suffering and stop further chemical attacks, May said, adding that Britain had “explored every possible diplomatic channel” before acting. If Britain had waited for UN backing -- one of Corbyn’s key demands -- it would have meant giving Russia a “veto on our foreign policy,” May said, pushing back on the opposition leader’s statement that the attacks were “legally questionable.”

Drawing a link to the attempted murder of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, western England last month, May said the attack sent a message that the use of chemical weapons will not be tolerated.

“We can’t go back to a world where the use of chemical weapons becomes normalized,” May said. The airstrikes in Syria “will send a message to anyone who thinks they can use chemical weapons with impunity.”