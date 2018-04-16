Lululemon Names Chief Financial Officer While CEO Search Continues

Lululemon Athletica Inc. took a step toward filling its executive vacancies, naming a veteran of VF Corp. and Home Depot Inc. as its next chief financial officer.

Patrick Guido, who goes by PJ, will take over at the end of April, Lululemon said on Monday. He will report to Chief Operating Officer Stuart Haselden while the company continues to look for a chief executive officer.

The search for a new leader follows the abrupt departure of former CEO Laurent Potdevin, who left the yogawear maker in February under a cloud of misconduct. His behavior was said to include a relationship with a subordinate.

For now, Chairman Glenn Murphy is running a search for the next CEO while Haselden and two other executives maintain day-to-day operations.

“Our momentum remains strong, and we’re thrilled to have PJ join the team,” Haselden said.