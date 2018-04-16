Alberta Readies Oil Embargo in Kinder Pipeline Battle

Alberta introduced legislation allowing it to halt exports of oil and gas to neighboring British Columbia, ramping up pressure on the coastal province to drop its opposition to Kinder Morgan Inc.’s pipeline expansion.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley made clear that she doesn’t expect to have to use the new powers, but wants to make sure that the province has every available tool in its fight to ensure the Trans Mountain expansion gets built. The legislation comes a day after she and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau failed to dissuade British Columbia Premier John Horgan from his battle against the C$7.4 billion ($5.9 billion) project.

“Investor confidence, not only in the energy sector, but frankly across our economy, is at stake,” Notley told reporters in Edmonton, Alberta, on Monday. “We are very committed to putting pressure on B.C. to come around and focus on what this pipeline actually means.”

A halt to energy shipments would have ripple effects across both provinces. Drivers could face gasoline shortages and soaring prices in B.C., while Canada’s second-busiest airport in Vancouver would face higher jet fuel costs. Alberta’s energy producers would also suffer, losing a key market for their crude and refined products.

“The economies of B.C. and Alberta are arguably the most interdependent of any two provinces in Canada," said Ken Peacock, the chief economist at the Business Council of British Columbia, in a report last year.

Kinder Morgan halted work on the project a week ago and set a May 31 deadline for a resolution to B.C.’s opposition, which includes a court challenge and regulatory hurdles that the province has erected. The expansion’s cancellation would be a major blow to Alberta’s oil industry, which has suffered from lower relative prices for its crude, brought on by a lack of adequate pipeline space. The pipeline has already been approved by the federal government. Horgan is seeking ways to block it, concerned about oil spills along the Pacific Coast.

The existing Trans Mountain system is a major conduit for both crude oil and refined products heading to B.C. The pipeline can carry about 300,000 barrels of oil a day, and the expansion at the heart of the inter-provincial dispute would nearly triple that figure to 890,000 barrels.

Export Permits

The legislation Alberta introduced would allow the province’s energy minister to require companies to obtain permits to export crude oil, natural gas and refined products such as gasoline. The minister would be able to approve or reject those applications based on pipeline capacity, the availability of supplies available to Alberta and “any other matters considered relevant,” according to a copy of the bill.

B.C. households spend an average of C$1,777 on gasoline per year. A ban by Alberta might raise the price at the pump by 30 cents a liter, which could increase the cost of driving a vehicle by about C$500 a year, according to Bryan Yu, deputy chief economist at Central 1 Credit Union in Vancouver.

“Households will eat these prices,” he said in an email. “Real consumer spending growth would slow, while businesses would also need to pass through higher costs. We would see this in higher inflationary pressure in B.C.”

Kinder Morgan’s existing Trans Mountain pipeline supplies Vancouver and the surrounding region with as much as 60 percent of its refined products, as well as the area’s only refinery, the 55,000 barrel-per-day facility owned by Parkland Fuel. The refinery accounts for a quarter of B.C.’s transportation fuel and "substantially all of the crude oil" it sources comes from Alberta via Trans Mountain. Parkland also supplies 40 percent of the jet fuel at the Vancouver airport.

Industry Nervous

Notley acknowledged that Alberta’s oil industry is “a bit nervous” about the legislation and said Energy Minister Marg McCuaig-Boyd has been speaking with companies leading up to its introduction. The government will listen to the industry and work with it to ensure that there are “no surprises,” she said.

Alberta also is receiving help from the federal government. Trudeau on Sunday repeated his pledges that the pipeline will get built and said he’d instructed Finance Minister Bill Morneau to start a “formal financial discussion” with Kinder Morgan to hedge the project’s risk. Alberta has previously floated the idea of taking a stake in the project or buying it outright, and Trudeau said on Sunday that he was preparing legislation to underscore federal jurisdiction over the line.

“This project is in the national interest and it must get built,” Notley said.

— With assistance by Natalie Obiko Pearson, Robert Tuttle, and Greg Quinn