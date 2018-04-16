Income Relief in Britain

U.K. consumers are seeing a return to real-income growth, according to economists, as wages pick up and the impact of the Brexit-induced drop in the pound fades. Data this week will probably show basic pay growth climbed to 2.8 percent in the three months through February, running ahead of the inflation rate for the first time in a year, according to a survey by Bloomberg. In a reversal of its previous practice, the Office for National Statistics will now report the wage figures on Tuesday, with price data following on Wednesday.