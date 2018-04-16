Failed Bidder Mustn't Misuse India Bankruptcy Rules, Lawyer Says

Binani Industries Ltd.’s withdrew its petition to settle dues on its stressed cement asset outside the insolvency process after the top court indicated it’s unlikely to grant the company’s request.

Here’s Shardul S. Shroff, executive chairman of law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, which represented Dalmia Bharat group, on the import of top court’s order.

“It is a clear indication from the Supreme Court that let the process of insolvency, which is time bound, go ahead in accordance with the speed which is stated in the law and let it not be diverted or side tracked by procedure where a disqualified bidder is collaborating with a promoter to try and scuttle the whole game,” Shroff said.