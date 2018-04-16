Icahn to Sell Tropicana in $1.85 Billion Deal to Eldorado, REIT

Eldorado Resorts Inc. and real-estate company Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. are teaming up to buy Carl Icahn’s casino operator, Tropicana Entertainment Inc., for $1.85 billion in cash, adding to a wave of consolidation in the gambling industry.

Gaming & Leisure will pay $1.21 billion for most of Tropicana’s casinos and will lease the properties to Eldorado, the buyers said in statements Monday. Eldorado will pay the remaining $640 million of the purchase price, according to the statements. The boards of all three companies have approved the deal.

With the deal, Reno, Nevada-based Eldorado will gain seven casinos in six states, including two in its home state. The acquisition is the second big deal that Eldorado has announced in about 18 months. The company bought Isle of Capri Casinos Inc. in May for $1.1 billion. Gaming & Leisure, a real-estate investment trust based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, also has been an active buyer, purchasing Pinnacle Entertainment Inc.’s properties in 2016 for about $1.7 billion.

Separately, Eldorado agreed to buy the Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin, Illinois, for $327.5 million in cash from MGM Resorts International and its venture partner.

Icahn bought a stake in Tropicana in 2008 at a time when the casino company was bankrupt, according to a statement from Icahn Enterprises LP. The transaction doesn’t include Tropicana’s Aruba assets, which will be disposed of as a condition to closing.

Casino companies have embraced REITS since Penn National Gaming Inc. spun off its real estate into Gaming & Leisure in November 2013. REITS don’t pay federal income tax, passing earnings directly to shareholders instead.