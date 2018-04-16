Coinbase Buys Crypto Payments Firm, Gets First Technology Chief

Coinbase Inc. purchased Earn.com, a business that allows users to get paid in digital currency when they respond to emails and complete certain tasks.

Earn.com co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Balaji Srinivasan, who was previously general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, will join Coinbase as chief technology officer, the San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange said in a blog post Monday.

The terms of the transaction weren’t disclosed, but Axios reported earlier this month that the companies had discussed a purchase price of more than $100 million.