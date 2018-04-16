Cohen Says He Gave Legal Advice to Three Clients in Past Year

Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, says he gave legal advice to three clients in the past year, including the president and Elliott Broidy, former deputy finance chairman of the Republican National Committee.

Cohen declined to identify the third client in a filing in Manhattan federal court, where he will appear Monday at a hearing to determine whether federal prosecutors can review materials seized in an FBI raid on his office, home and hotel room last week.

"The third legal client directed Mr. Cohen to not to reveal the identity publicly," Cohen’s lawyers wrote.