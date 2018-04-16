Cantor Brokerage Chief Matthews Leaves to Start a Hedge Fund

Cantor Fitzgerald LP’s Shawn Matthews is stepping down as head of the firm’s broker-dealer unit and plans to start a hedge fund.

Matthews, 51, spent nine years atop the division, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., working to wrest talent and market share from larger investment banks that retrenched after the 2008 financial crisis. He’s launching a macro fund called Hondius Capital, looking to capitalize on a new era of market turmoil, Cantor Chief Executive Officer Howard Lutnick announced in an internal memo.

“We expect to seed the new fund, act as one of its prime brokers and plan to provide support and office space,” Lutnick wrote. He said he looks forward to “seeing it succeed in today’s volatile macro environment.”

Cantor President Anshu Jain, formerly the co-CEO of Deutsche Bank AG, has been reshaping the financial services firm’s Wall Street operations since joining at the start of last year. He’s sought to push further into fixed-income and equities trading as well as prime brokerage, a business that caters to hedge funds. The firm also has hired dozens of deal advisers to expand investment banking.

It won’t be Matthews’s first hedge fund. Before joining Cantor in 2005 and running operations including debt capital markets, he was the managing partner of money manager Alchemist Capital Management.