Betway Suspends BOE Governor Wagers After Influx of Bailey Bets

An online oddsmaker has stopped taking bets on who will be the next Bank of England Governor after an influx of money on Andrew Bailey.

Bailey, currently head of the Financial Conduct Authority, has long been considered a leading candidate to replace Mark Carney when he departs in June 2019. Betway had him placed at 9-to-1, before “huge support” in the past few days forced them to stop accepting new bets.

The the head of the BOE is appointed by the U.K. chancellor of the exchequer. Philip Hammond, currently in the role, hasn’t said who he might be considering, and the application process hasn’t formally started.