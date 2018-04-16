Charted

Asia’s Reliance on U.S. Takes Backseat to China

Trade threats have put already tense relationships to the test
By
Hannah Dormido
and
Adrian Leung

Japan and China are holding their first high-level economic dialogue in almost eight years against a backdrop of trade threats from U.S. President Donald Trump. China has replaced the U.S. as the number one trading partner for most nations in Asia, even those that have military alliances with the U.S., like South Korea and Japan. The U.S is still a more important overall economic partner for many in Asia though. Japan, for example, has multiple times as much money invested in the U.S. as it does in China, and even with the recent tensions, many Asian companies rely on the American market.

With assistance by James Mayger

