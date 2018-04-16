Adelsons Donate $70 Million to Help Connect Young Jews to Israel

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam pledged $70 million to the Birthright Israel Foundation, a nonprofit that funds trips to Israel for young Jewish adults.

The couple announced the gift at a gala Sunday marking the 18th anniversary of Birthright Israel. More than 600,000 people have participated in the program since 2000.

Sheldon and Miriam Adelson Photographer: Anthony Kwan/Bloomberg

“Before Israel was founded, my father always said he wished there was a place where Jewish people could live," said Sheldon Adelson, the world’s 20th-richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. "He always wanted to go, but by the time I could send him, he said he was too old and too sick. I don’t want any kid to say they were too old or too sick to visit Israel."

The contribution brings the total amount the Adelsons have given to Birthright Israel to $410 million.