Trump Approval Rating Climbs to 40%, Highest Level This Year

President Donald Trump’s approval rating rose to 40 percent in the latest poll by ABC News and The Washington Post, the highest level this year.

The reading compares to 36 percent in January’s poll. His disapproval rating fell to 56 percent from 58 percent. Trump’s average ratings are still the lowest since the Truman administration, according to the poll.

Opinions about Trump’s handling of the economy were more evenly split, with 46 percent in favor and 48 percent expressing reservations.