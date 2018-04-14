U.K.'s May Defends Syria Air Strikes Without Parliamentary Vote

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May defended her decision to order air strikes against Syrian chemical weapons facilities without consulting Parliament first.

May said Britain, the U.S. and France needed to act quickly to send a clear message to the Assad regime that the use of chemical weapons won’t be tolerated, and to ensure the operation itself was a success.

Some members of May’s own Conservative Party and the opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had called for Parliament to get a vote before any military action was taken.

Speaking at a press conference in London on Saturday, May said the allies had to “act within a timescale that’s right to protect operational security and give a clear message to the regime.” She added: “It should also be a message to others that the international community is not going to stand by and allow chemical weapons to be used with impunity.”

May outlined the intelligence that led Britain to join the U.S. and France in launching more than 100 missiles against Syrian government targets overnight. She said it was clear that only the Assad regime could have conducted the suspected chlorine attack on Douma that killed more than 70 people.

She also had a warning for Russia, which she accused of stalling attempts to rein in the use of chemical weapons by the Syrian regime. May is in conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose government she says is responsible for the nerve-agent attack on a former spy in Salisbury, England, last month.

“We want to re-establish that international norm that chemical weapons are banned and should not be used,” May said. Russia has blocked moves for a UN investigation into the Douma attack and even made the “grotesque and absurd claim that it was staged by Britain,” May said.