U.K.’s May Backs ‘Right and Legal’ Air Strikes on Syria

Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a press conference in 10 Downing Street, London on the air strikes against Syria on Saturday April 14.

British Prime Minister Theresa May says the U.K. carried out “limited, targeted and effective” air strikes in Syria overnight in an effort to degrade the country’s chemical weapons capability.

The U.K. concluded it was “right and legal” to take action, alongside the U.S. and France, adding that the U.K. will continue to seek a political solution in Syria.

She said there was a clear intelligence case that the Syrian government had been behind the use of chemical weapons in Douma, and that Russia had blocked diplomatic action to restrain Bashar Al-Assad’s government.

“We would have preferred an alternative path, but in this case there was none. We cannot allow the use of chemical weapons to become normalized,” May said in a statement from Downing Street.

The U.K. has tried “every possible diplomatic channel” to restrain Syrian government but “our efforts have been repeatedly thwarted both on the ground and in the UN,” she added.

Developing...