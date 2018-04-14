Syria Says It Responded to U.S.-led Missile Strikes

Syria said Saturday its air defenses responded to U.S.-led strikes on military targets and research facilities in the country, condemning the attacks as a violation of international law.

The U.S., U.K. and France launched targeted missile strikes on Syria in retaliation for a suspected chemical attack by Bashar al-Assad’s regime on a rebel-held suburb of Damascus.

Naval and air forces from the three countries struck three primary targets, including a chemical weapons research facility outside Damascus and a weapons storage facility near Homs, General Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters.

Syria’s state-run SANA news agency said the attacks were a “flagrant violation of international law” and would fail. No damage was reported on the ground in Homs, it added.

Assad’s forces vacated key military airports and positions in recent days and have been on high alert after U.S. President Donald Trump warned his country would respond to the attack last weekend.

The U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the Syrian war through activists on the ground, said the strikes had also targeted positions of elite Republican Guard forces.