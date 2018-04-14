WPP CEO Sorrell Quits After Three Decades at Top of Ad World

WPP CEO Sorrell Quits After Three Decades at Top of Ad WorldBloomberg News
WPP Plc Chief Executive Officer Martin Sorrell is resigning after 33 years, following allegations of personal misconduct and misuse of company assets, marking an abrupt end to a decorated reign at the top of the advertising industry, Bloomberg News reports.
Sorrell, 73, will step aside immediately, according to a statement late on Saturday by WPP, the world’s largest advertising company. Chairman Roberto Quarta becomes executive chairman until the appointment of a new CEO, while Mark Read, CEO of WPP agency Wunderman, and Andrew Scott, WPP’s corporate development director and COO of Europe, have been appointed as joint chief operating officers.
