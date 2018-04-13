Your Evening Briefing

Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

I. Lewis “Scooter” Libby was a White House official convicted of lying about the leak of CIA agent Valerie Plame's identity during the George W. Bush administration. The disclosure was payback, Plame said, for her husband questioning the Iraq invasion. A spokeswoman for President Donald Trump said Libby was the victim of a “special counsel run amok,” something Trump—who pardoned Libby Friday—believes they have in common. But James Comey, whose new book is shaking Washington, has a much less sympathetic view.



The stock market is getting what it hates . Jared Dillian writes in Bloomberg View that financial markets experienced a regime shift over the last few months, and not just in volatility but everything. “That means what worked yesterday will not work today,” he says. “What investors need to realize is that they are facing a number of open-ended risks, with trade tensions between the U.S. and China at the top of the list.”

It’s a cornerstone of the global economy, selling 10 million barrels of oil a day. Yet for decades, the financial performance of Saudi Aramco has been a big secret of global business. Until now.

Russian oligarchs may be driving a selloff in the Swiss franc, as the currency’s slide this week upended its reputation as a safe asset during times of market turmoil.



The rise of "gray divorce" is forcing more people over 50 to shoulder the big financial decisions they’d let their spouses deal with when they were married.



The world’s dinner tables are seeing the impact of climate change. As cold regions become warmer, and warm places hotter still, farming and fishing are shifting, and it's affecting your diet.



A lot of skeptics are taking their best shot at Tesla these days, but oh boy does Elon Musk have a lot of money to play with in space. The value of SpaceX keeps reaching new heights.



Why Ireland’s oysters should be on your bivalve list. Chances are you’ve had an Irish oyster, though you might not know it. Standing knee-deep in an inlet of Galway Bay, two brothers methodically rock crate after crate at a spot where shellfish have lived for more than 4,000 years.