Soros-Backed Hedge Fund Starts EM Pool

Glen Point Capital LLP, a London-based hedge-fund firm that counts billionaire George Soros among its investors, has started a macro strategy to target trading opportunities in emerging markets, according to an investor document seen by Bloomberg News.

The Glen Point Emerging Markets Debt Fund started trading in March with about $230 million in initial capital from one of its exiting investors and is currently raising additional money. The long-biased strategy, managed by Glen Point’s head of credit strategy and partner Rodrigo da Fonseca and head of research Sean Shepley, focuses on sovereign debt, the document shows.

A spokesman for the investment firm declined to comment.

Investors are returning to hedge funds this year, allocating $22 billion in the first two months, according to data from eVestment. Half of those inflows went to macro strategies that are expected to benefit in a rising interest-rate environment, sparking market volatility and creating more trading opportunities.

Macro funds have declined 0.3 percent in the first quarter of this year, according to data compiled by Eurekahedge. Glen Point’s flagship macro fund returned 22 percent last year. That compares with a gain of 3.7 percent for the average macro fund, the data show.

The investment firm was started by former BlueBay Asset Management money managers Neil Phillips and Jonathan Fayman in 2015. The firm’s assets have surged to about $3.5 billion, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, to become one of the largest hedge fund startups in Europe in recent years. It employs 37 people and hired former BlueBay money manager Steven Murphy this month.

