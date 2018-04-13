Solid Growth Pushes Singapore to Tighten Monetary Policy

The central bank changed its stance for the first time in two years, slightly increasing the currency band slope from zero percent
By
Michelle Jamrisko

Singapore’s central bank changed its stance for the first time in two years Friday, tightening monetary policy on the back of solid economic growth prospects for 2018. The Monetary Authority of Singapore, which uses the exchange rate as its main policy tool, increased the slope of the currency band slightly from zero percent, according to a statement on its website. The MAS sees steady economic growth for the year despite emerging trade risks.

