Slaying the Global Oil Glut

OPEC and Russia can just about declare “mission accomplished” in their quest to end an unprecedented oil glut, the International Energy Agency said. After 15 months of production cuts by the OPEC-Russia alliance, less than 10 percent of the surplus in oil inventories remains, and the dregs could be gone in a couple of months. Victory doesn’t seem to have satisfied the producers though, who are now looking at new ways of assessing the market so that their cooperation can go on.