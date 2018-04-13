This Tech Hedge Fund Made 10% Even as Stocks Tanked

A technology hedge fund founded by two alumni of Coatue Management rose 10 percent in March after steering clear of a selloff in global tech giants such as Facebook Inc. and Amazon Inc.

Sylebra Capital Management’s $1.1 billion fund profited from both bullish and bearish investments in smaller tech companies, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. Half of Sylebra’s gains came from MuleSoft Inc., a U.S. software company that surged 42 percent in March after becoming a takeover target, the person said.

Hedge funds globally posted losses for a second straight month in March, according to data provider Eurekahedge, as escalating trade tensions, presidential tweets, and concerns about weakening global growth worried investors. Thanks to its ability to make both bullish and bearish bets, Hong Kong’s Sylebra benefited from the market selloff, even as rivals betting on rising stocks were caught off guard.

Back on Top Equity market-neutral hedge funds like Sylebra beat stock-focused peers since February Source: Hedge Fund Research Inc.

Sylebra favors non-U.S. stocks and smaller and medium-sized companies, the person said, while a representative for the hedge fund declined to comment. It bought into MuleSoft last year. The hedge fund’s performance came as the NYSE FANG+ Index, which includes Facebook Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Netflix Inc., Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. tumbled 6.9 percent in March, the most in more than two years.

About 67 percent of hedge funds tracked by Eurekahedge globally lost money in March. Technology-focused funds lost an average of 0.2 percent, with only 38 percent of them making money, according to the firm’s data.

Sylebra’s Chief Investment Officer Dan Gibson honed his skills at New York-based Coatue, whose founder Philippe Laffont worked for Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management and has dabbled in technology investments.

The fund closely matches its amounts of bullish and bearish bets, the person said, declining to identify stocks it has bet against. It typically holds bullish positions for two to three years. The March performance left this year’s gain at 5 percent, compared with an annualized 16 percent return since the fund’s inception in 2011, the person said.