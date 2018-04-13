Norwegian Air Shuttle CEO Kjos Rejects IAG Takeover Advances

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Chief Executive Officer Bjorn Kjos said the discount carrier being pursued by rival IAG SA isn’t for sale, reiterating a long-held stance.

There have been many companies interested in acquiring Norwegian Air, which has “no interest in selling at all,” Kjos, a co-founder, told reporters in Oslo Friday. He said he has not spoken with IAG since the British Airways owner revealed it had acquired a 4.6 percent stake and is considering making a full offer.

Bjorn Kjos Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

IAG’s move on Norwegian comes after some analysts pointed to its stretched balance sheet as a cause for concern. Norwegian’s attraction for IAG lies in a fleet of young aircraft, and its expertise in intercontinental no-frills offerings, a concept many believe will become much more important in the future.

Norwegian hasn’t thought about a price at which it could be sold, Kjos said, adding that his stance shouldn’t come as a surprise to IAG, which had not informed Norwegian prior to building a stake.