House Panel Asks Pruitt for Documents, Interviews With Top Aides

Republicans on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee are broadening their investigation into allegations of ethical misconduct by EPA Chief Scott Pruitt, as they seek interviews with five key agency aides.

The Republicans asked for an array of documents about Pruitt’s security detail and its lead member, Pasquale Perrotta, citing “new information” in a letter Friday to the Environmental Protection Agency administrator.

They also inquired about a lease for a bedroom in a Capitol Hill condominium that Pruitt rented in 2017.

Committee chairman Trey Gowdy sent the letter a day after lawmakers detailed allegations by the EPA’s former deputy chief of staff for operations, Kevin Chmielewski, who told congressional staff about wasteful spending, unethical behavior and retribution at the agency for staffers who questioned the activity.

"The committee recently became aware of new information regarding your official travel and February 2017 lease agreement," Gowdy wrote.

The request also comes amid intensifying scrutiny of Perrotta, the former Secret Service agent at the epicenter of most decisions to boost spending on security at the EPA, including around-the-clock bodyguards for Pruitt and biometric locks in his office.

Gowdy, a Republican from South Carolina, said he wanted the documents and information by April 27, and was seeking interviews with top staff members.

The panel is asking for interviews with EPA Chief of Staff Ryan Jackson, Chmielewski, Perrotta, the Director of Scheduling and Advance Millan Hupp and Sarah Greenwalt, the senior counsel.

EPA representatives said they were cooperating with the request.

“We have responded to Chairman Gowdy’s inquiries and we will continue to work with him,” EPA spokesman Jahan Wilcox said by email.