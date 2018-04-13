Photographer: Anthony Kwan/Bloomberg

Hong Kong Needs More Intervention to Clear Liquidity Glut

Justina Lee and Tian Chen

Don’t get too excited about the idea of a slowdown in Hong Kong’s property market -- the world’s least affordable -- based on prospects for higher borrowing costs as the city mops up cash. Hong Kong’s aggregate balance of interbank liquidity, which will shrink if the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s currency intervention continues following Thursday’s move, will drop to about HK$176.5 billion ($22.5 billion) on Monday, according to the HKMA. But interest rates won’t move significantly until that figure drops below HK$50 billion, Ryan Lam, head of research at Shanghai Commercial Bank, estimates.

