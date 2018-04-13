GE’s 2017 Loss Widens as Results Restated After Accounting Shift

General Electric Co. trimmed last year’s earnings by 17 cents a share to bring its accounting for sales of industrial equipment into alignment with new standards.

The restated profit figure is a penny worse than the cut GE had signaled to investors in recent weeks. Earnings in 2016 were pared by 13 cents, the Boston-based maker of jet engines and gas turbines said in a regulatory filing after the market closed Friday.

While the adjusted results won’t affect GE’s 2018 forecast or the underlying value of contracts, the restatement risks putting additional pressure on the company as it deals with other challenges, from weak demand to regulatory investigations. Lowering last year’s profit would potentially hurt GE’s credit metrics and increase borrowing costs, according to a Cowen & Co. report this week.

In addition to the cut to 2017 earnings from the new accounting standards, GE also said the effects of the U.S. tax overhaul would trim 14 cents with another small bite coming from a change in its inventory measurement. In total, GE lost 99 cents a share in adjusted continuing profit, down from the originally reported loss of 68 cents a share.

The shares fell less than 1 percent to $13.41 after the close of regular trading in New York.

New Rules

GE’s total loss from continuing operations in 2017 deepened by $2.8 billion to $8.5 billion. After the restatement, sales declined to $118.2 billion from $122.1 billion.

The restatement stems in part from a set of revenue recognition principles issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in 2014. The new standard, adopted by GE at the beginning of this year, affects how and when companies record sales from equipment and service contracts, more closely aligning work with the impact on financial statements.

For instance, when accounting for the sale of a jet engine under old rules, GE’s aviation business could estimate future costs and apply a margin rate reflecting expected profitability over the life of a contract. That helped smooth out the long-term earnings impact of engine sales, which typically are costly for the manufacturer initially and more profitable over time.

Under the new rules, GE will recognize the financial impact at specific milestones, taking into account the actual price and manufacturing costs for the engines at those moments.

The changes are likely to have the biggest impact on GE’s aviation and power-equipment businesses, in which the company invests heavily to develop expensive items with the expectation that the investments will pay off over time.

The new rules don’t affect GE’s cash or alter the underlying economics of customer contracts, but they will result in “significant changes in the presentation of our financial statements,” GE said in a February regulatory filing. The company said then that it expected 2016 earnings would be cut by 13 cents a share and 2017 results would be reduced by 16 cents.

The impact of the new standard won’t always be negative for GE. The company has said it expects reported earnings to be higher in the future as contracts related to new products begin to mature.