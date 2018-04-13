Credit Suisse's Fingeroot Is Said to Join New Street Research

Bryan Fingeroot, formerly managing director and head of flow product at Credit Suisse Group AG, is joining independent research firm New Street Research LLC as a senior salesperson, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Fingeroot will start at New Street on Monday and work out of the New York City office, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the hiring hasn’t been announced publicly.

His mandate at the London-based firm is to support a research team that includes Jonathan Chaplin, who leads U.S. telecom coverage, and former Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Pierre Ferragu, who is expected to roll out coverage on technology infrastructure stocks in the coming weeks.

New Street has about 20 research professionals globally in the telecom and cable sector with offices in London, New York and Singapore.

Fingeroot, 40, was co-head of equity special situations at Deutsche Bank prior to his role at Credit Suisse.

Fingeroot and New Street both declined to comment.