Comey Likens Trump to Mafia Boss in Excerpts of Tell-All Book

Says John Kelly offered to quit when he was fired by Trump

Former FBI Director James Comey likens President Donald Trump to a mafia boss and expresses some regrets over his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation in his new book, according to passages in the book.

Trump waged a months-long effort to try to secure the loyalty of Comey after taking office in January 2017, behavior similar to that of an underworld leader, Comey writes in the book, “A Higher Loyalty,” ABC News reported on Thursday.

ABC and other news organizations said they had obtained copies of the book, which does not go on sale until next week.

According to ABC, Comey writes that when Trump demanded loyalty from him at a White House dinner, “The demand was like Sammy the Bull’s Cosa Nostra induction ceremony.” That was a reference to the mobster Salvatore “Sammy the Bull,” whose testimony helped convict John Gotti, the leader of New York’s Gambino crime family.

Encounters with the president gave Comey, according to the Washington Post, “flashbacks to my earlier career as a prosecutor against the mob. The silent circle of assent. The boss in complete control. The loyalty oaths. The us-versus-them worldview. The lying about all things, large and small, in service to some code of loyalty that put the organization above morality and above the truth.”

Trump eventually fired Comey in May, an action that helped lead to the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller. The investigation by Mueller into Russian interference in the 2016 election is reviewing whether Trump obstructed justice by firing Comey, and through other actions.

Comey provides new details of his dismissal, according to the Associated Press. He said then-Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly — who is now Trump’s chief of staff — offered to quit out of a sense of disgust over how Comey was fired, according to the AP.

Kelly told him that he “intended to quit in protest” because “he didn’t want to work for dishonorable people who would treat someone like me in such a manner,” ABC News reported.

Comey makes clear his disdain for Trump. At one point, Comey describes Trump’s manner of speaking as “an oral jigsaw puzzle contest, with a shot clock," ABC said.

Comey also wrote about what would become one of the most consequential actions during his tenure as FBI director when he took it upon himself to publicly announce in July 2016 that the FBI wouldn’t charge Clinton for compromising classified information by using a private email system.

Loretta Lynch Factor

Comey said he felt obligated to become the public face of the investigation in part because of something involving then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch he refers to as a “development still unknown to the American public to this day," according to ABC News. Comey asserts that he didn’t sense Lynch interfered with the investigation, ABC said.

He also said he shouldn’t have used the term “extremely careless” to describe Clinton’s behavior because it too closely mirrors the term “grossly negligent,” which is the legal standard for prosecution, ABC said.

Comey writes that his public handling of the Clinton case may have been influenced by an assumption that Trump would lose the election. “Certainly not consciously, but I would be a fool to say it couldn’t have had an impact on me,” Comey wrote, according to ABC.

Comey also recalled a January 2017 briefing he and other officials gave to Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and incoming White House aides Reince Priebus and Sean Spicer about Russia’s interference in the election.

Comey expressed shock that they quickly focused on “how they could spin what we’d just told them,” debating “how to position these findings for maximum political advantage," according to ABC.

“I sat there thinking, Holy crap, they are trying to make each of us ‘amica nostra’ -– friend of ours. To draw us in,” Comey writes. “As crazy as it sounds, I suddenly had the feeling that, in the blink of an eye, the president-elect was trying to make us all part of the same family and that Team Trump had made it a ‘thing of ours,’” Comey added, using a term for the mafia.